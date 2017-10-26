Pages Navigation Menu

Federal University Of Technology Owerri 2017/2018 DE Screening Exercise Postponed.

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform all students who applied for the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) Direct Entry Admission that the Direct Entry Screening exercise for 2017/2018 academic session has been postponed. The screening exercise which was supposed to commence today has been postponed till further notice. A new date will be communicated soon. All …

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

