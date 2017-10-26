Federal University Of Technology Owerri 2017/2018 DE Screening Exercise Postponed.

This is to inform all students who applied for the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) Direct Entry Admission that the Direct Entry Screening exercise for 2017/2018 academic session has been postponed. The screening exercise which was supposed to commence today has been postponed till further notice. A new date will be communicated soon. All …

