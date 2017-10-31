Federation Account records N797bn VAT revenue in ten months – Adeosun – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Federation Account records N797bn VAT revenue in ten months – Adeosun
The Punch
The Federation Account recorded a total revenue inflow of N797.51bn from Value Added Tax between January and October this year, the Minister of Finance has said. Adeosun who released the details of the VAT on Tuesday in Abuja noted that the highest …
Federation Account recorded N797b VAT revenue in 10 months – Adeosun
Nigeria to raise monthly VAT collection to N100bn, collects N797.51bn year to date
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!