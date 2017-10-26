Fela Anikulapo’s house turned to heritage museum in Ogun state – NAIJ.COM
Fela Anikulapo's house turned to heritage museum in Ogun state
In the mood of Felabration, the federal government of Nigeria in collaboration with the Ogun state government have converted the family house of Fela Anikulapo Kuti in Abeokuta, Ogun state to an heritage museum. This was disclosed by Lai Mohammed, the …
