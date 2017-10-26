Fela: Nigeria Converts Afrobeat Legend’s Ancestral Home To Museum

The Ogun State Government, in partnership with the Federal Government, has unveiled plans to immortalise the prominent Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, as it has officially converted his ancestral home in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital into a museum.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made this known on Wednesday when he visited the house located on NEPA Road, Isabo, Abeokuta, in company with Governor Ibikunle Amosun.

Lai Mohammed said that the initiative will be known as the Heritage Museum, adding that it will be an inspiration to the youth.

He said, “It is laudable in the sense that this is one of the most positive steps to actually put our rhetorics into action. “We have always said that one of the important assets we have is our cultural heritage, our history and this project, which is going to immortalise the Ransome-Kuti family, is laudable and admirable. “The family, as you know, represent different things to different people, whether you talk about education, emancipation, music or entertainment. “Therefore, this attempt by the government at immortalising the family by preserving and restoring the ancestral home is very commendable. “This is the period we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the death of the maestro himself and I am sure this is within time, as the museum will be inaugurated very soon, probably next year. “The emphasis of this government, whether state or federal, is that the creative industry must be turned into creative economy and this Centre is going to be a good model to encourage and inspire the youth.”

The family house, which had been abandoned for long, was wearing a new look yesterday due to the commencement of the renovation on the dilapidated twin-building.

