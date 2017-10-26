Fela: Nigerian, Ogun govts to convert Afrobeat legend’s house to museum

Ogun State Government, in conjunction with the Federal Government, has revealed plans to convert the family house of Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti in Abeokuta, the state capital, into a museum. The was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the house of the late maestro located at NEPA Road, […]

