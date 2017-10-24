Femu Kuti Is Scared About The Future Of Nigerian Music Industry And This Is Reason

Femi Kuti discussed what we observe to be his fear about the future of The Music Industry In Nigeria. While Speaking in a recent interview,The Legendary Afrobeat icon said there will be chaos in the music industry if everybody is just joining music for the fame and fortune. In his Words; “We must insist to …

The post Femu Kuti Is Scared About The Future Of Nigerian Music Industry And This Is Reason appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

