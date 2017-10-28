Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fenty Beauty Will Skyrocket Rihanna’s Net Worth After Earning $72 Million in One Month – Newsweek

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Newsweek

Fenty Beauty Will Skyrocket Rihanna's Net Worth After Earning $72 Million in One Month
Newsweek
Rihanna is on her way to becoming a beauty industry mogul after customers emptied out their pockets to stock up and show off their Fenty Beauty products, gaining the singer enough exposure to earn more than $72 million in media value in one month.
“KillaWatt Shine” Goddess Rihanna Makes Fenty Beauty Her BusinessAfro American
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Was the Biggest Beauty Brand on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in Its First MonthPEOPLE.com
Sephora Cast Its Own Store Employees for Its Most Diverse Campaign YetRacked
The Source –CNBC –Black Enterprise –Essence.com
all 26 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.