Fenty Beauty Will Skyrocket Rihanna’s Net Worth After Earning $72 Million in One Month – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Fenty Beauty Will Skyrocket Rihanna's Net Worth After Earning $72 Million in One Month
Newsweek
Rihanna is on her way to becoming a beauty industry mogul after customers emptied out their pockets to stock up and show off their Fenty Beauty products, gaining the singer enough exposure to earn more than $72 million in media value in one month.
“KillaWatt Shine” Goddess Rihanna Makes Fenty Beauty Her Business
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Was the Biggest Beauty Brand on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube in Its First Month
Sephora Cast Its Own Store Employees for Its Most Diverse Campaign Yet
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!