FG agrees to pay victims of Biafra civil war N88billion

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

47 years after, victims of Nigeria/Biafra civil war will be receiving N88billion from the Nigerian Government, which is also set out for completion of demining and destruction of abandoned explosives within the South-East, South-South and North Central regions of the country. The Nigerian government said N38billion will be paid to contractors for total and complete demining […]

