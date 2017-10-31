FG agrees to pay victims of Biafra civil war N88billion

47 years after, victims of Nigeria/Biafra civil war will be receiving N88billion from the Nigerian Government, which is also set out for completion of demining and destruction of abandoned explosives within the South-East, South-South and North Central regions of the country. The Nigerian government said N38billion will be paid to contractors for total and complete demining […]

The post FG agrees to pay victims of Biafra civil war N88billion appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

