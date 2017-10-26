FG approves tax relief for road construction investors

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Thursday approved a tax relief scheme to attract private sector involvement in the provision of road infrastructure across Nigeria. The approval was the outcome of a memorandum for the setting up of a Road Trust Fund (RTF) presented by the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, to the council at …

The post FG approves tax relief for road construction investors appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

