FG, ASUU: Another Strike Looms Over Oct 31 Agreement

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Another strike Looms as there are strong rumours that the leadership of ASUU might be embarking on another industrial strike action to pursue its demands before the Federal Government.  Another round of strike action is looming in the nation’s Universities as academic staff counts down to the deadline for the implementation of agreements reached with …

