FG, ASUU: Another Strike Looms Over Oct 31 Agreement

Another strike Looms as there are strong rumours that the leadership of ASUU might be embarking on another industrial strike action to pursue its demands before the Federal Government. Another round of strike action is looming in the nation’s Universities as academic staff counts down to the deadline for the implementation of agreements reached with …

The post FG, ASUU: Another Strike Looms Over Oct 31 Agreement appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

