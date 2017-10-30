FG donates 330 laptops to female students in Federal Schools

330 laptops have been provided to some selected Federal Unity colleges in the country by the federal government. This was made known by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu at the launch of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) ICT programme for girl-child in the selected colleges in Abuja on Monday. The News Agency of Nigeria …

The post FG donates 330 laptops to female students in Federal Schools appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

