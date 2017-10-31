Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Govt Awards $195m Maritime Security Deal to Israeli Firm – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Nigeria: Govt Awards $195m Maritime Security Deal to Israeli Firm
AllAfrica.com
The Federal government has approved a security contract valued at $195 million awarded to an Israeli firm to procure security equipment and assist in training Nigerian security personnel tackle crime along the nation's waterways. The Minister of …
Israeli firm to secure Nigeria's maritime spaceThe Punch
FG contracts $186m waterways security to Israeli firmThe Eagle Online
FG Engages Israeli Firm to Police Nigeria's Territorial WatersTHISDAY Newspapers
The Nation Newspaper –WorldStage
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.