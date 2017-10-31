Nigeria: Govt Awards $195m Maritime Security Deal to Israeli Firm – AllAfrica.com
|
The Punch
|
Nigeria: Govt Awards $195m Maritime Security Deal to Israeli Firm
AllAfrica.com
The Federal government has approved a security contract valued at $195 million awarded to an Israeli firm to procure security equipment and assist in training Nigerian security personnel tackle crime along the nation's waterways. The Minister of …
