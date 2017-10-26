FG lists Fela’s house as national museum

The Ogun State Government, in conjunction with the Federal Government, has unveiled a plan to immortalise the popular Ransome-Kuti family by turning their ancestral home in Abeokuta to a museum. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the indication on Wednesday when he visited the house located on NEPA Road, Isabo, Abeokuta, …

The post FG lists Fela’s house as national museum appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

