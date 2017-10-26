FG lists Fela’s house as national museum
The Ogun State Government, in conjunction with the Federal Government, has unveiled a plan to immortalise the popular Ransome-Kuti family by turning their ancestral home in Abeokuta to a museum. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the indication on Wednesday when he visited the house located on NEPA Road, Isabo, Abeokuta, …
The post FG lists Fela’s house as national museum appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!