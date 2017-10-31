FG Mulls Non-Custodial Sentencing To Reduce Prison Congestion – Independent Newspapers Limited
FG Mulls Non-Custodial Sentencing To Reduce Prison Congestion
Abuja – The Federal Government has said that plans are underway to kick-start the implementation of non-custodial sentencing as a means of addressing the challenge of prison congestion. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, …
