FG, Qua Iboe Power Plant sign $1.1bn power purchase agreement
The Qua Iboe Power Plant Ltd (QIPP) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) on Thursday signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to construct a 540 Mega Watts gas-fired power plant in the country. The plant, expected to be located in the Akwa Ibom, is expected to cost 1.1 billion dollars.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!