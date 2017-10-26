FG, Qua Iboe Power Plant sign $1.1bn power purchase agreement

The Qua Iboe Power Plant Ltd (QIPP) and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) on Thursday signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to construct a 540 Mega Watts gas-fired power plant in the country. The plant, expected to be located in the Akwa Ibom, is expected to cost 1.1 billion dollars.

