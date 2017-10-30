FG Realises Over $50m From VAIDS In 4 Months – Fowler

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service ( FIRS) Babatunde Fowler has disclosed that the federal government has realised over $50m from the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme ( VAIDS) .

LEADERSHIP recalls that Vice – President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had on June 29 this year launched VAIDS which is an initiative designed to encourage voluntary disclosure of previously undisclosed assets and income for the purpose of payment of all outstanding tax liabilities.The Scheme commenced on 1 July 2017 and would last for a period of 9 months.

The scheme is being implemented by the FIRS in collaboration with all 36 State Internal Revenue Services and the FCT IRS.

Fowler spoke yesterday during the Nigeria Governors’ Forum Secretariat (NGFS) annual IGR Peer Learning Event with the theme “Achieving effective tax administration in Abuja.

The event which is part of NGFS strategic mandate to improve fiscal governance at the subnational level, had in attendance all Commissioners of Finance of the 36 States and Chairmen of States’ Boards of Internal Revenue.

He said, “To address the challenges we have discussed and the government has proposed to access and obtain information from all categories of tax payers through VAID, under this scheme all tax payers who are in default of payment will be required to voluntarily declare or income before 31 of March 2018.

“I am glad to note that a lot of enquires have been made both at the state and federal level.. At the federal level over $50 million have been realised through this scheme today. I will like also to use this opportunity to call on the general public to give total support to tax authorities and revenue agencies to enable us efficiently discharge our duties by collecting the needed revenue to fund government projects and services.

“We believe that payment of tax is your contribution towards the society we live. As tax administrators, we have created a platform where other revenue agencies such as Nigeria Custom Service, Immigration and Federal Road Safety Corps work hand in hand to optimise revenue collection.”

He also reiterated that from next year individuals must show evidence of tax payment before they can renew or be issued a new passport.

The FIRS boss further disclosed that by the end of the year the database on those who pay tax would be completed, warning that from next year defaulters may not enjoy government services.

According to him”as tax administrators, we have created a platform where other revenue agencies such as Nigeria custom service ,Immigration and federal Road safety commission work hand in hand to optimise revenue collection .

At this note I will like to inform everyone here that the consolidation of our tax database is now being completed ,this means that before end of the year 2017,wherever you are as long as you are a tax administrator,you hit the button and know the tax status of any individual and organisations regardless of where they are located .

There will be also be a time when we ask other revenue agencies such as customs and immigration that services should be offered to only tax inclined corporation and individuals . We highlighted sometimes last year that before you change service from any of these organisations be it immigration for your passport renewal, issuance, you have to show evidence of your tax payment.

“I am glad to report that by the end of this year we will be in the position to confirm the tax status of individuals and corporate organisations and those that are in default will not be allowed to benefit from government services ,” he stated.

Fowler also noted that the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the FIRS and various state revenue bodies is making progress.

He said the collaboration between the federal and states were necessary especially at a time the nation is facing economic challenges.

Fowler noted that some arrangements to provide software and infrastructural facilities at all state offices, accountant general automation and deduction of payment of this taxes were all yielding positive results.

“I am glad to note that the governors and commissioners of finance have agreed in principle to update as all states have been signed on, we hope from this month on, all states will be complaint with remittance of VAT and holding tax as at when due.

“This will not only increase IGR at the state level but will also increase IGR at the federal level. It also note that the VAT collected, 25% goes back to the states,” he said.

