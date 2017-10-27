FG releases answers to FAQs on Road Trust Fund/Tax Relief Scheme – TheNewsGuru

Pages Navigation Menu

Oct 27, 2017


FG releases answers to FAQs on Road Trust Fund/Tax Relief Scheme
The Road Trust Fund (RTF) is being set up to facilitate and incentivise private sector involvement in the provision of Nigeria's Federal road infrastructure. It is a form of Public Private Partnership that will accelerate the provision of Federal Roads
