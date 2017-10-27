FG reveals processes being undertaken for release of Abacha loot from Switzerland
The Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, has revealed that the Nigerian Government has concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, with the Switzerland Government for the release of another USD 321 million recovered from the late Abacha family. Malami spoke at a preparatory meeting of the Global […]
FG reveals processes being undertaken for release of Abacha loot from Switzerland
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!