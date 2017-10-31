Pages Navigation Menu

FG, Russian firm sign agreement to build nuclear power plant in Nigeria

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

RUSSIA’S state-owned Rosatom and federal government officials have signed agreements for the construction and operation of a nuclear power plant and research centre in Nigeria, Rosatom said on yesterday. “The development of nuclear technologies will allow Nigeria to strengthen its position as one of the leading countries of the African continent,” Anton Moskvin, Rosatom’s vice […]

