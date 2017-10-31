Pages Navigation Menu

FG saves $2bn annually from local cement production

The Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, has said that local cement manufacturers in country produced over 25 million tonnes cement thus saving the country $2bn annually. He said this while addressing State House Correspondents after a meeting of the Presidential Industrial Advisory Council chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa. […]

