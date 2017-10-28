FG Seeking Stronger Private Sector Partnerships, Osinbajo Tells UD-Africa Business Delegation

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

In accordance with the targets of its Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the Federal Government is open to stronger partnerships and collaborations with the private sector to build infrastructure and make the necessary progress in the economy, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Prof. Osinbajo spoke yesterday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a delegation from the US-Africa Business Centre comprising of President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Zenith Bank Chairman, Mr Jim Ovia; US Ambassador, Mr Stuart Symington; representative of the US Chamber of Commerce, Scott Eisner, among others.

According to him, “we have always been committed to private sector leading the way in the economy and that is so important to us because if you look at what government can actually provide even in terms of resources that government has, we really don’t have a choice than to depend on the private sector.’’

The Vice President said, “the whole attitude is that we are trying to get everyone in government to understand that business has a choice, capital has a choice, and we should make ourselves as welcome as possible.’’

“So, what we have been trying to do is to create an environment that makes it easy for the private sector to do business. We have an Industrial Competitiveness Advisory Council that meets regularly with senior members of government especially those concerned with the economy,’’ Prof. Osinbajo added.

The Vice President added, “we think that there is a lot that can be done, there is a lot of room for investment and a lot of room for collaboration and we look forward to a lot more areas that we can work together to develop.’’

On his part, the representative of the US Chamber of Commerce, Mr Scott Eisner, said the delegation’s visit was in recognition of the Buhari administration’s friendly economic policies and the preparedness of US business owners to invest in the Nigerian economy.

He said the centre comprised of over three million members is committed to working with governments across Africa in achieving key economic targets and also contribute in the development of critical infrastructure.

Mr Eisner commended the Federal Government for its policies on the economy especially its ease of doing business initiative among others.