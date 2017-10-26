FG seeks US support for social intervention scheme, anti-child labour programme









Federal Government on Thursday solicited for the technical support from United States towards effective implementation of social intervention programmes for the vulnerable citizens and anti-child labour programme in the country.

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, made the clarion call in Abuja, during an interactive session with Mirna Torres, new Labour Attache of the United States of America in Nigeria.

Ngige also called for provision of decent employment for its teeming unemployed youths through collaborative efforts between Nigeria and United States Department of Labour (USDOL).

“We will continue to ask for collaboration from the government of the United States of America.

“Nothing stops you from assisting us in building more schools as well as collaborate with us in the implementation of the school feeding and conditional cash transfer programme of President Muhammadu Buhari which is aimed at bringing succor to the vulnerable group,” the Minister urged.

Speaking further, the Minister faulted the United States of America’s report that Nigeria is involved in child soldiering in its fight against Boko Haram.

He said: “Nigeria does not recruit child soldiers, rather Nigeria is fighting Boko Haram terrorist group that captures children and use them as child soldier and shield to fight the Nigerian Army.

“We do not allow children to participate in the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) as well.

“Similarly in the mining and agricultural sectors, we have put in place centres that monitor, report and discourage the use of children for mining. In view of this deliberate efforts of the Federal Government there is a significant decline in child labour in Nigeria.

“As much as I don’t want to fault your data but I know it is over blotted nevertheless it will spur us to put more efforts towards the eradication of child labour,” the Minister affirmed.

In addition he emphasized that Nigeria is a signatory to the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 138 and 182 that prohibit child labour.

Furthermore Nigeria has not only ratified (ILO) Convention 138 and 182 but has domesticated them into laws, the review of which is currently before the National Assembly for enactment into law.

On his part, the Stephen Ocheni, Minister of State Labour and Employment, attributed the reduction in child labour in Nigeria according to the 2016 child labour report as presented by the Labour Attache of the United States of America, to the deliberate and coordinated efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He assured the envoy of the commitment of the Federal Government to eradication of child labour in the Country.

Speaking earlier, Mirna Torres, Labour Attache of the United States of America in Nigeria, acknowledged that Nigeria has made progress and improvement in the fight against child labour.

In the bid to consolidate on the achievements made so far, the United States is seeking to partner Nigeria in the area of workplace inspections to understand the kind of work and environment under which Nigerians work with the aim of getting first-hand information.

“We see Nigeria having made modern advancement and has improved on the matter of child labour, the only thing I want to mention is, if it is possible for us to work together in the future on the issues of inspections.

“We have not been able to receive much information as to the numbers of inspectors currently working in the Ministry, where they are deployed and the kind of inspections they carried out. This is not aimed at critic but to know the kind of work Nigeria is doing and ensure we give you the credit,” Torres noted.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

