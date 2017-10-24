FG targets 5m poor, vulnerable families for social register –Coordinator
The Federal Government is to register about five million Nigerians in the ongoing National Social Register (NSR) for the Poor and Vulnerable Households. Mr Peter Papka, NAASCO Coordinator, disclosed this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the Community Base Target (CBT) teams in Maiduguri. Represented by Atiku Abubakar, the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, Papka said that about 1 million poor and vulnerable families would be captured in the exercise this year.
