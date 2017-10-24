Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG targets 5m poor, vulnerable families for social register –Coordinator

Posted on Oct 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government is to register about five million Nigerians in the ongoing National Social Register (NSR) for the Poor and Vulnerable Households. Mr Peter Papka, NAASCO Coordinator, disclosed this on Tuesday at the inauguration of the Community Base Target (CBT) teams in Maiduguri. Represented by Atiku Abubakar, the Head of Monitoring and Evaluation, Papka said that about 1 million poor and vulnerable families would be captured in the exercise this year.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.