FG terrorising PANDEF, instigating insecurity in N’Delta to involve Tompolo – Militant group

…Reviews ceasefire, plans Operation Zero Barrel this month

By Emma Amaize

YENAGOA – THE Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, a militant group, today, pointed the finger at the Federal Government for the current insecurity in the region, alleging that it was intimidating the Pan Niger-Delta Forum, PANDEF, and promoting the activities of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, to drag in fugitive ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo.

“We are, therefore, consulting to review our ceasefire and come out with our next line of action tagged Operation Zero Barrel, late November 2017,” NDRC warned in a statement by its spokesperson, W O I Izon Ebi.

In a statement, “Doomsday is eminent if Federal Government pushes for it,” NDRC and an affiliate group, the 21st Century of the Niger Delta, said, “It is now obvious that the federal government is the same entity behind the insecurity in the Niger Delta just because of the oil.”

“It is now an open secret that the federal government is the same entity funding the activities of the RNDA with the sole purpose to rope Tompolo and accuse him with trumped up corruption charges, and assassinate his true character as a rights activist after the planned scrapping of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko that failed.

“This same distinguished personalities and royal fathers of PANDEF that the federal government is trying to vilify are the same personalities that came to the rescue when it was hot. Their pedigree and their sincere approach for the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large led to the present peace, which we are enjoying and the economic boom that brought us out of recession.

“Their patriotism for one Nigeria, equity, peace and justice led to the 16-point agenda and the unveiling of the 25-point federal government initiative, both reports were adopted by the federal government, so why this insensitive action from the federal government? The militant group asked.

It stated, “We have all seen, all patriotic Nigerians have seen that a deliberate ploy by the cabal to vilify and rubbish all the good and patriotic deeds of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo when he was holding sway as the acting president.”

“We can see and all well meaning Nigerians and Niger -Deltans saw what was done to junior Minister of Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu for all his painstaking efforts and sacrifices to see a peaceful and steady exploration of oil to meet our budgeted estimate of 2.2million barrels of oil per day.

“We therefore want to warn that the NDRC, the 21st Century Youths and all agitators would not tolerate this conqueror approach where the federal government would pretend to be making peace but at the same time using an ex- militant leader to form the RNDA.” the group asserted.

The militant group it was aware that government was funding RNDA to quash the agreements reached with PANDEF on peace and progress of the region, calling on all well-meaning Nigerians, political class and patriotic elder statesmen “to call the federal government to order because doomsday is eminent and zero barrel oil production seems to be the last option.”

On the just concluded Operation Crocodile Smile 2 in the region, it said, “The so- called militants arrested in their Operation Crocodile Smile 2 are not militants, but criminals who derive pleasure in terrorizing and inflicting pains on their fellow Niger- Deltans as a way of livelihood.”

The post FG terrorising PANDEF, instigating insecurity in N’Delta to involve Tompolo – Militant group appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

