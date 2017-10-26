FG to commit N12.5bn to Zobe water project

FEDERAL government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Katsina State Government for the completion of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project which has been abandoned for several years. The Zobe Water Supply Project was first awarded in 1992 and abandoned by previous administrations. The project when completed would serve Katsina, Dutsin-ma, Kankia, Kurfi, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

