FG to expand compressed Federal Executive Council to bring in fresh ideas

President Muhammadu Buhari says the compressed Federal Executive Council will be expanded to bring in more of the party´s supporters at the federal level and fresh ideas into the government.

He said this in a speech he presented at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday in Abuja.

Though the President did not read the speech at the meeting, it was made available to newsmen.

He also said that his administration would soon re-constitute Boards of Parastatals, adding that the APC-led Federal Government had achieved a lot to be proud of in the last two years.

According to the president, the achievements are in the areas of security, corruption, electricity generation, agriculture and fertiliser among others.

He said that under the APC-led Federal Government, Nigeria’s image had improved, as it was now credit worthy, which could be attested to by the over-subscription of the Euro-Bond by four times.

´´Nevertheless, we are not resting on our achievements. I am quite aware of the challenges before us.

“Last year, I said we would re-constitute the Boards of Parastatals. I must regret the fact that we have not done so for many reasons.

“Some of us in this meeting may know I had given instructions since October 2015, for this exercise to start, but there has been inordinate delays,’’ the President said.

He attributed the delays to the committees set up to ensure that nomination of persons to occupy the boards was equitably done.

The President noted that APC supporters and Nigerians generally were eager to hear the announcement of board appointments which he said would be done soon.

“By the grace of God, these appointments will be announced soon, especially, now that the economy is improving, we will have the resources to cater for the appointees,’’ he said.

He commended members of the party and Nigerians for their prayers and good wishes as well as Almighty Allah for restoring his health.

Buhari also commended leaders of the party for helping to keep the government running smoothly during his medical trip abroad.

´´I would like to start by commending our party leadership chaired by His Excellency, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

“The Chairman and I worked harmoniously during 1984/1985 in a previous government, happily, circumstances have brought us again to positions of leadership in the country.

“I want to thank Chief Oyegun and his staff for steering the party in the last two and a half years.

“Sometimes, it is easier to manage failure than to manage success and a big success such as that we have achieved,´´ the President said

He commended the leadership of the National Assembly led by Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker Yakubu Dogara.

The President applauded the cooperation and understanding of the National Assembly including some non-APC members who rose above petty party interests and acted in the nation´s interest.

He also thanked states governors who according to him faced stiff challenges in their determination to maintain unity and tolerance in the country, especially in the face of unnecessary politically motivated strife and violence.

Buhari gave credit to APC governors for extending their hands of fellowship to their colleagues in other parties.

He specially thanked the party´s leadership for their commitment and dedicated service to the party and reminded them that much more would be required of them in the coming months.

“I hope we can continue to depend on you, If we keep united and rise above petty or personal quarrels, we will surely achieve the desired change in the country,´´ the President said.

The meeting was attending by APC governors, the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as well as the party´s state and zonal chairmen among others.

