FG to grant soft loans to 30,000 traders in Akwa Ibom
The beneficiaries were expected to refund the loan at the end of the first phase so as to qualify for the second phase of the scheme
The post FG to grant soft loans to 30,000 traders in Akwa Ibom appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!