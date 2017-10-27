FG to introduce solar-powered tricycles this year – The Punch
FG to introduce solar-powered tricycles this year
The Federal Government on Thursday announced that it would introduce solar-powered tricycles, popularly known as Keke, in order to gradually phase out petrol engine tricycles currently being used as means of transportation across the country. It said …
FG to launch solar-powered tricycles – Amaechi
