FG to partner Ogun govt in converting Ransome-Kuti family house into museum – NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
|
FG to partner Ogun govt in converting Ransome-Kuti family house into museum
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Lai-Mohammed The Federal Government said it will be partnering the Ogun State government in its initiative of converting the family house of the famous Ransome-Kuti of Abeokuta, into a museum. Disclosing this was the Minister of Information, Culture …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!