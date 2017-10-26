FG to turn Fela’s House to Museum

The Federal Government has revealed plans to turn the ancestral home of afrobeat legend and activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti into a museum. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while visiting the musician’s ancestral home in Ogun State, along with Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Punch reports. Mohammed said Fela will be immortalised by turning the […]

The post FG to turn Fela’s House to Museum appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

