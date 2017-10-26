Pages Navigation Menu

FG to turn Fela's House to Museum

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Music, News

The Federal Government has revealed plans to turn the ancestral home of afrobeat legend and activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti into a museum. The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this while visiting the musician’s ancestral home in Ogun State, along with Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Punch reports. Mohammed said Fela will be immortalised by turning the […]

