FGC Ogbomoso old students move to transform alma mata

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—Federal Government College Ogbomoso Old Students Association, FEGOCOOSA, has announced a 365-day plan to deliver various projects and initiatives in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of their school.

Established in 1977 with 12 others designated as unity schools, as part of programs to foster unity among the various ethnic groups, Federal Government College Ogbomoso is now one of the leading 104 Unity Schools spread across the country.

Speaking at a press conference to kick start the Anniversary, the Global President of the Association, Mrs Jaiyesimi Yetunde said, “FGC Ogbomoso has produced some of the brightest minds in and outside Nigeria and its 40th anniversary is a unique opportunity for us to explore new ways of partnering with Government and other stakeholders to improve the quality of education and living standards in the school, especially as resources available to the Education sector have continued to dwindle.”

The theme of the 40th Anniversary is “Celebrating a Legacy of Friendship and Nation Building” and the first phase of activities will hold on the school premises from Friday, 27 – Sunday, October 29, 2017.

The post FGC Ogbomoso old students move to transform alma mata appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

