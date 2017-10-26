Fidelity Bank Takes Impairment on 9mobile Loan – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Fidelity Bank Takes Impairment on 9mobile Loan
THISDAY Newspapers
Fidelity Bank Plc has taken a five per cent impairment charge on a N17.3 billion ($55 million) loan to Etisalat Nigeria, now called 9mobile, its Chief Executive Nnamdi Okonkwo said on Wednesday. This, according to Okonkwo, was in line with a Central …
