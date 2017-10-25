Fidelity Bank’s PAT rose by 65% to N14.45bn

FIDELITY Bank has announced 65 per cent increase in Profit in the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2017 to N14.45 billion from N8.7billion reported in third quarter ended September 30, 2016. Similarly, Profit before tax surged by 65.1 per cent to N16billion in Q3 2017 from N9.8 billion in Q3 2017. The lender recorded […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

