Fidelity Bank’s PAT rose by 65% to N14.45bn

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

FIDELITY Bank has announced 65 per cent increase in Profit in the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2017 to N14.45 billion from N8.7billion reported in third quarter ended September 30, 2016. Similarly, Profit before tax surged by 65.1 per cent to N16billion in Q3 2017 from N9.8 billion in Q3 2017. The lender recorded […]

