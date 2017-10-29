FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles open camp Nov 5 in Morocco

Super Eagles will resume camp November 5 in Morocco ahead of their last game of the FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Fennec Foxes of Algeria on November 10.

The Super Eagles who sealed up their qualification with 1-0 win over Zambia in Uyo are expected to train and acclimatise to the weather conditions in Algeria before the formality match. Coach Gernot Rohr will meet up with the team in Morocco from his vacation venue in France.

They will leave for Algeria on November 8. After the game the Super Eagles will move to Russia where they take on Argentina in a friendly on November 14.

The team list will be released on Monday. Coach Rohr is being expected to name the same squad that faced Zambia with exception of Victor Moses who is nursing an injury.

Meanwhile Serbia are reportedly interested in playing a friendly with Nigeria ahead of the World Cup. Both nations secured qualification for the tournament earlier this month, and Score Nigeria reports that officials are working behind the scenes to button down the details.

Temi Gold, the president of the Serbia-Nigeria Chamber of Commerce, has revealed that Serbian representatives have reached out to the Nigerian Football Federation.

The teams have met in just one prior match, a pre-World Cup friendly in 1998 in Belgrade which was won 3-0 by the hosts (who were then known as Yugoslavia).

The post FIFA 2018 WC: Eagles open camp Nov 5 in Morocco appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

