FIFA Awards: Omagbemi Best Non-European Coach

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Former Super Falcons manager, Florence Omagbemi and captain Rita Chikwelu differed in their choice of The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2017 at the FIFA Football Awards.

Having received 21.72% of total votes, Barcelona star, Lieke Martens was named the best Women’s Player ahead of Carli Lloyd (16.28% ) and Deyna Castellanos (11.69% ).

Omagbemi voted for Martens Lieke, Bronze Lucy and Marozsán Dzsenifer to pick up the accolade in that order, while Chikwelu opted for Arsenal striker, Taylor Jodie, Lloyd Carli and Miedema Vivianne.

In the voting for Best Women Coach 2017 won by Sarina Wiegman, Omagbemi chose Sarina Wiegman, Echouafni Olivier and Llorens Xavi, and Chikwelu voted Florence Omagbemi, Wiegman Sarina and Hayes Emma.

Omagbemi was in the running for Best Women Coach and she picked up first-placed nominations from Barbados captain Gabriella Lopez, Burkina Faso captain Poda Florence and the captains of Gambia, Nigeria, Peru, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Though the former Ufuoma Babes captain received 6.77 percent of the votes to finish sixth, she was the highest ranked non-European coach.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

