Fight Against Boko Haram Coming to an End – Chief of Air Staff

Nigeria’s Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on Thursday said results from the sustained onslaught on Boko Haram insurgents showed that the fight against the terrorist group would soon be over.

Abubakar said this in Yola while inaugurating the newly completed residential blocks at Yola Air Force Base.

“As we all know, the outcome of our offensive operations showed that the fight against Boko Haram is gradually coming to an end; this, however does not mean that we should rest on our oars.”

Abubakar, represented by the Nigerian Air Force Chief of Administration, AVM Shittu Alao, said the Yola base, which was hosting the air component of “Operation Lafiya Dole”, was very crucial in the fight against insurgency.

He said the provision of befitting accommodation to officers and men of the force was parts of many welfare packages organized by the force.

“This administration will ensure the welfare of our personnel, and in return, we urged personnel to embrace the high level of professionalism in the conduct of their activities.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and Governors of North East States, particularly Adamawa and Borno for their support to Air Force operations in containing the insurgents.

In his speech, Commander of 153 Air Force Base, Yola, Air Commodore Abdullahi Kassimu, commended Abubakar for his commitment to the welfare of officers and men, saying that the measure was a good demonstration of leadership.

