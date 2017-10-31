Pages Navigation Menu

Finance Minister Adeosun ratifies NCMDF board members

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

By Peter Egwuatu

ABUJA—THE Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has approved the appointment of  members of the Board of Nigerian Capital Market Development Fund, NCMDF.

Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi ADEOSUN

The Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday disclosed this, saying, “the Commission’s mandate is to deepen the market and enhance the socio economic development of our beloved country.”

Member of the Board are : Mounir Gwarzo    – Chaiman, Non executive Commissioner of SEC – Vice Chairman, Executive Commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mrs Olubunmi Siyanbola – Director, Home Finance, Ministry of Finance, and Dr. Faruk Umar – Chairman, Association for the Advancement of the Rights of Nigerian Shareholders

Others are Mr. Sunny Nwosu – Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi – President/Chairman – Institute of Capital Market Registrars – Represented by Walter Oghogho and Ify Ejeizie – Association of Stock Broking Houses of Nigeria.

 

 

