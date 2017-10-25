Pages Navigation Menu

“Fire your gateman if he follows you on Snapchat and sends ‘Hey Ma’ — Yvonne Nelson rants

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment

Fashion designer, Yvonne Nwosu took to social media to give some advice on what to do when your gate-man follows you on Snapchat and sends a chat to you. According to her, you should ‘fire the mofo and block him’. The Fashion designer stated this on her snapchat page, she wrote; When your gateman follows you …

