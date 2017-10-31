Pages Navigation Menu

: First blockchain to use proof-of-edit-distance (PoED), the Block Collider joins Cofound.it seed program

The Block Collider is the first blockchain to be built on the Financial Information eXchange (FIX) protocol which is used by hedge funds to conduct high-frequency trading. The team, ex-quants have developed a high-speed trans-blockchain cryptocurrency called Emblems which when coupled with a new mining algorithm called “proof-of-edit-distance” (PoED) which enables live swaps between blockchains, … Continue reading : First blockchain to use proof-of-edit-distance (PoED), the Block Collider joins Cofound.it seed program

