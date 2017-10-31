: First blockchain to use proof-of-edit-distance (PoED), the Block Collider joins Cofound.it seed program

The Block Collider is the first blockchain to be built on the Financial Information eXchange (FIX) protocol which is used by hedge funds to conduct high-frequency trading. The team, ex-quants have developed a high-speed trans-blockchain cryptocurrency called Emblems which when coupled with a new mining algorithm called “proof-of-edit-distance” (PoED) which enables live swaps between blockchains, … Continue reading : First blockchain to use proof-of-edit-distance (PoED), the Block Collider joins Cofound.it seed program

The post : First blockchain to use proof-of-edit-distance (PoED), the Block Collider joins Cofound.it seed program appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

