First Photos: Uche Jombo, Linda Ejiofor Adenike Adebayo attend the Opening Night of #AFRIFF2017

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The 2017 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) officially kicked off yesterday night, October 29th with the opening films being I am not a Witch by Rungano Nyoni and short film, Waiting for Hassana by Ifunanya ‘funa’ Maduka. The festival which runs until the 4th of November had many celebrities such as Uche Jombo, Linda Ejiofor, …

