Fitch says T-Bills’ yields helping banks maintain margins – The Nation Newspaper
|
Business Post Nigeria
|
Fitch says T-Bills' yields helping banks maintain margins
The Nation Newspaper
International rating agency, Fitch Ratings, yesterday said very high Nigerian treasury bills' yields are helping banks maintain margins. Fitch says Nigerian banks' lending opportunities have been constrained by weak economic growth, continued soft oil …
CBN Auctions N92.5b OMO Bills
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!