Five arrested for selling two babies for N1.1m

The police in Imo State on Monday paraded 49 suspects, including members of a syndicate that specialised in stealing and selling children. The state Commissioner of Police, Chris Ezike, said the gang members operated in Imo and Enugu states and had committed many atrocities. According to him, Obinna Eze, Oluchi Chibuike,Vitalis Lumanze, Nkiru Nwanedu, Chinyere […]

