Five Countries You Haven’t Visited And Really Should

Of all the regions in the world, it seems that Central Asia is the one that us South Africans have yet to be explore to its full potential.

Flights to any one of those countries from home can be fairly costly, but the reward for your adventurous spirit is a mix of mountains, grasslands, and deserts – not to mention the cultures.

Bonus – some of the countries in that region just featured on a list of nations barely likely to be visited by Britons each year.

Superb news for us: we don’t have to bump into any of them!

Although The Telegraph’s list includes the likes of Malawi and Mozambique, we have a sneaky suspicion that South Africans aren’t afraid to dabble in rest of the beautiful countries Africa has to offer.

So, here’s a choice of five of the least-likely places you will find a Brit, as well as a few other reasons for you to visit.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is the proud owner of a futuristic capital, Astana, and some immense countryside, including the nation’s answer to the Grand Canyon, in the form of the Charyn Canyon. There is also skiing at Shymbulak ski resort, 30 minutes from Almaty, while the hidden Lake Kaindy in the Tien Shan Mountains is a startling sight to behold.

Armenia, Georgia & Azerbaijan

The Armenian capital, Yerevan, is one of the world’s oldest inhabited cities, constructed as it was 29 years before Rome. Overlooked by the snow-capped Mount Ararat, it is known as the “Pink City”, thanks to the rosy volcanic rock that was used to construct many of its buildings. The country is also a twitchers delight, home as it is to 345 of Europe’s estimated 530 bird species. Highlights include falcons, swans and eagles, which also feature on the Armenian coat of arms.

Sat at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Georgia packs a lot in: from snowy mountains to sandy shores, via rolling vineyards, ancient cities and Unesco-listed monasteries. And alongside the Orthodox Christian cathedrals and timewarped villages there’s even a surprising counterculture of gourmet coffee, clubbing and casinos.

Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku, is often likened to Dubai for its outlandish architecture and appetite for gold. Architectural highlights include the curvaceous Heydar Aliyev Center designed by Zaha Hadid; the mirror-like SOCAR Tower; and the Flame Tower skyscrapers, which represent Azerbaijan’s oil and gas reserves. Baku is also home to Little Venice, a man-made waterway that flows between shops, restaurants and entertainment venues. It has a number of islands, connected by bridges and walkways – but the best way to get around is by gondola.

Uzbekistan

If you’re intrigued by the ancient Silk Road but don’t have the time to travel its length from China to Turkey, you’ll find three of the route’s most important cities in Uzbekistan. Khiva, Bukhara and Samarkand were key stop-offs for traders, and have all been painstakingly restored to their former glory – think glittering minarets, voluptuous domes and hypnotic mosaics.

Belize

Following a trip for Telegraph Travel earlier this year, Nigel Tisdall wrote: “One joy of travelling here is how empty Belize seems. While neighbouring Mexico and Guatemala are famously populous and exuberant, here the roads are quiet, the beaches relaxed, the archaeological sites often blissfully free of crowds.” The former British colony may feel surprisingly familiar, too. He added: “The Queen’s head still smiles out from the local dollars, and the British Army continues to train in the country’s dense jungles. Belize City, the former capital, has a Victoria Street and a Princess Margaret Drive, along with the odd red postbox and the squat, brick St John’s Cathedral with its marble memorials to earlier visitors felled by yellow fever.”

Liechtenstein

This German-speaking sliver between Austria and Switzerland has astounding mountain scenery, apt for hiking, mountain biking and winter sports, and Vaduz Castle, a 12th century fortress. The eponymous capital also has a fine contemporary art gallery – and a postal museum.

If you’re as intrigued as I am, pop over to Flight Centre to start planning your trip. Never hurts to save some bucks on your flights and free up cash for the odd beverage, right?

Oh, and if you must know, Spain, France and the Canary Islands were the top three destinations of choice for Britons.

[source:thetelegraph]

