Joseph Parker prepared to fight Anthony Joshua next – if the money is right – Stuff.co.nz
|
Stuff.co.nz
|
Joseph Parker prepared to fight Anthony Joshua next – if the money is right
Stuff.co.nz
WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is about to start an Auckland training camp with coach Kevin Barry. Joseph Parker is prepared to fight Anthony Joshua next to unify the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight belts. Parker's promoter David Higgins …
