Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joseph Parker prepared to fight Anthony Joshua next – if the money is right – Stuff.co.nz

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Stuff.co.nz

Joseph Parker prepared to fight Anthony Joshua next – if the money is right
Stuff.co.nz
WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker is about to start an Auckland training camp with coach Kevin Barry. Joseph Parker is prepared to fight Anthony Joshua next to unify the WBO, IBF and WBA heavyweight belts. Parker's promoter David Higgins …
Anthony Joshua says Eddie Hearn is talking to Tyson Fury about possible future boutSkySports
Five things we learned from Anthony Joshua's victory over Carlos TakamESPN.co.uk
Bermane Stiverne has opportunity to upset boxing historyYahoo Sports
Complete Sports Nigeria –Metro –Mirror.co.uk –Express.co.uk
all 58 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.