Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Five things we learned in the Premier League – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Five things we learned in the Premier League
Vanguard
Manchester City notched their eighth successive Premier League win to maintain their five-point cushion at the top of the table as Manchester United stayed in touch with a hard-fought win against Tottenham Hotspur. Hazard. Chelsea's Belgian midfielder …
Premier League: Big six are top six as Man United, Man City, Arsenal winESPN FC (blog)
Pep Guardiola rubbishes Jurgen Klopp's title claims and warns there is more to come from Manchester CityThe Independent
Are Manchester City the best ever Premier League team? The Sunday Supplement panel discussSkySports
The New Paper –The Straits Times –CHANNELS TELEVISION –Sports Illustrated
all 186 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.