Fix Up Your Life! N6 Replies M.I Abaga’s New Single And M.I Reacts

Cool FM OAP and rapper N6 has joined the list of MCs who have dished out replies to M.I Abaga‘s raving single ‘You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives’. N6 shared his reply titled ‘Fix Up Your Life (M.I’s reply)’ on his page with the caption ‘No beef intended. Just a friendly Joust. #ForTheCulture’. The …

The post Fix Up Your Life! N6 Replies M.I Abaga’s New Single And M.I Reacts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

