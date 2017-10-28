Flightsayer promises to predict your flight delays and cancellations
Meet Flightsayer, a new iPhone app that promises to predict flight delays long before your scheduled departure. And in addition to predicting these inconveniences, the app also suggests travel alternatives.
The post Flightsayer promises to predict your flight delays and cancellations appeared first on Digital Trends.
