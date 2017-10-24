Food safety: We lack facilities to conduct tests on all drinks – NAFDAC – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Food safety: We lack facilities to conduct tests on all drinks – NAFDAC
Vanguard
ABUJA – National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has said that it lacked adequate laboratory tools to conduct test on all foods and drinks imported or manufactured in Nigeria to certify them fit for human consumption before …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!