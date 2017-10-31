Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Football Club Gives Each Of Its Players N1.4billion | Photos

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

A newly promoted club in China has spoiled its players with 3 million pounds cash for their role in the club’s promotion. A little-known Chinese club Meixian Techand handed their players an incredible £3million (N1.4billion) after they successfully secured promotion to the second tier – and they celebrated with Floyd Mayweather-style selfies in front of the …

The post Football Club Gives Each Of Its Players N1.4billion | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.